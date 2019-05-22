Affluent students receive extra time on SAT exams: Report

Federal data suggest that elites and public high school students are gaining the system by being allowed special treatment and allowances for test taking.

A report from the Wall Street Journal says that “Many more students, especially the affluent, get extra time on the SAT.”

Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney that it is not fair for some students to get special treatment due to their class or status.

“I’m all for people making good on the promises to their kids, and making sure they get the best tools in front of them, but that’s not cheating,” he said on Wednesday, “The fact that they’re playing by different rules is a big problem for me.”

When asked what people can do about the decline of the American campus, Jones said that the root of the problem is the pressure put on people to get a college education.

“There has been this emphasis on college, where you got a lot of people graduating that can’t even get a job…This has become a money making scheme,” he said.

The largest college admissions scandal involving Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin has shine a light on the corruption behind college acceptances.

“We really have to start getting to the bottom of why is everything about the money to get in college? Why is it not about the merits of students getting in college?” Jones said.