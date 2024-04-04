Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Financial Planning 101
Published

Dave Ramsey calls out ‘whiners on TikTok’ after pushing back on his financial advice

Ramsey Solutions founder explains why his advice is 'real good clickbait'

close
Ramsey Solutions founder and CEO Dave Ramsey discusses how Americans can prepare financially for retirement on ‘The Bottom Line.’ video

People need to start ‘saving again’: Dave Ramsey

Ramsey Solutions founder and CEO Dave Ramsey discusses how Americans can prepare financially for retirement on ‘The Bottom Line.’

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey shot back at millennial and Gen Z "whiners on TikTok" who call his financial advice "a bunch of crap" on Wednesday. 

"There's a segment of them [younger generations] that just sucks. They're just awful. I mean, their participation trophy, they live in their mother's basement, and they can't figure out why they can't buy a house because they don't work, you know, stuff like that," he expressed.

The Ramsey Solutions CEO and founder addressed the younger critics who claim his advice is unattainable in today’s economic climate.

MILLENNIALS MOVED TO RED STATES LIKE TEXAS AND MONTANA, FLEEING BLUE NEW YORK, CALIFORNIA IN 2023: STUDY

"I’ve been doing this for 35 years, and there’s always a group of people who say you can’t do it," Ramsey told "The Bottom Line" co-hosts Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy.

Ramsey said that social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram have given his critics a voice and suggested they "have at it."

close
Barron's associate editor Andrew Bary shares his insights on affordability in today's housing market on 'Barron's Roundtable.' video

Millennial homebuyers are boosting the strong housing market: Bary

Barron's associate editor Andrew Bary shares his insights on affordability in today's housing market on 'Barron's Roundtable.'

"Well, I mean, anything on social media, you can find a lot of fun stuff on me. I’m real good clickbait, so it works really good."

'QUIT-TOK' GOES VIRAL AMONG YOUNGER WORKERS AS JOB EXPERTS CAUTION AGAINST PUBLIC PRONOUNCEMENTS

But despite his grievances about some Gen Zers and millennials, Ramsey said that they are "excellent generations."

"What we’re seeing with both of them is there is a segment of them that is very serious and very good with their money," Ramsey declared.

"They believe in it. They believe in saving. They believe in investing. They believe in the free enterprise system," he explained.



close
O'Leary Ventures Chairman and 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary joins ‘The Big Money Show’ to discuss the state of crypto and the new poll saying that millennials need $525K a year to ‘feel happy.’ video

Kevin O’Leary on poll saying millennials need $525K a year to ‘feel happy’: ‘Stop whining’

O'Leary Ventures Chairman and 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary joins ‘The Big Money Show’ to discuss the state of crypto and the new poll saying that millennials need $525K a year to ‘feel happy.’


He went on to praise the millennials and Gen Zers who work for Ramsey Solutions, arguing that they’re "incredible." 

"It’s just this one segment of whiners on TikTok or something pops up because they don’t want to face the fact that they got to control the person in their mirror," he said.


GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE