Coronavirus stimulus cash: Which states have received the most payments?

The Trump administration has sent economic impact payments to millions of American households to help remedy the impact of the coronavirus pandemic – but some states have so far received more payments than others, new data shows.

The IRS said Friday it had issued $158 billion worth of payments to 88.1 million individuals as of April 17 with more on the way.

"The IRS, Treasury and partner agencies are working non-stop to get these payments out in record time to Americans who need them," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. "Tens of millions of people across the country are receiving these payments, and millions more are on the way. We encourage people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, FAQs and updates on the payments."

The agency is expecting to send relief to 150 million American households – but here’s a look at states that have received the most checks so far, according to the IRS:

California

Number of payments: 9,127,137

Total amount of payments: $15,894,426,934

Texas

Number of payments: 7,812,382

Total amount of payments: $14,398,065,881

Florida

Number of payments: 6,348,503

Total amount of payments: $11,067,476,416

New York

Number of payments: 5,481,796

Total amount of payments: $9,283,821,196

Pennsylvania

Number of payments: 3,725,334

Total amount of payments: $6,628,241,748

The lowest number of payments have so far been made to Wyoming and Vermont.

As previously reported by FOX Business, the number-one thing Americans said they planned to spend the money on was bills.

The economic impact payments are $1,200 per adult for those with adjusted gross incomes of up to $75,000. The threshold for married couples is $150,000 – they are eligible for $2,400 and $500 per child.

The IRS was expected to begin sending out paper checks to individuals this week, while direct deposits began last week.

The relief is intended to hold Americans over until the U.S. economy is up and running again – the federal government and state governments have made the decision to shut down many businesses in an attempt to limit human-to-human contact. As a result, many people have either found themselves without a job or with reduced hours.

More than 26 million Americans have filed unemployment claims since the lockdown began.

