Coronavirus stimulus cash comes with glitches for some

As the IRS sent out more than 80 million economic impact payments by direct deposit during the first half of the week, an increasing number of Americans were experiencing issues with the process.

Some people who were expecting to receive the money this week either didn’t get it at all, or did not receive the $500 for qualifying dependent children.

In a statement to FOX Business on Thursday, a Treasury Department official acknowledged the glitches – noting that it is actively looking into missing payments for some who have used H&R Block and TurboTax to file in the past.

These filers used the refund anticipation loan programs with those companies, which allows them to pay the company a small fee in order to receive their tax refund immediately – as opposed to waiting for it from the IRS. Because the fast-tracked refunds are loaded onto debit cards, the IRS does not have some filers’ direct deposit information.

The agency is working on fixing the problem, while urging people to check the “Get My Payment” link on its website, which allows people to track their payments.

Overall, however, the same official noted that the program has overall been both “expansive and successful.”

Spokespersons for Intuit and H&R Block did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

The payments are $1,200 per adult for those with adjusted gross incomes of up to $75,000. The threshold for married couples is $150,000, and couples are eligible for a total of $2,400. Parents are eligible for $500 per child.

The relief is intended to hold Americans over until the U.S. economy is up and running again. The federal government and state governments have made the decision to shut down many businesses in an attempt to limit human-to-human contact. As a result, many people have either found themselves without a job or with reduced hours.

FOX Business Blake Burman contributed to this report.

