Coronavirus relief: Extended tax deadlines by state

While the U.S. government has offered federal tax relief to filers this year due to complications that have arisen from the coronavirus, many – but not all – have followed its guidance.

The Trump administration extended the federal filing deadline until July 15 from April 15.

The decision does not apply to state taxes, however. State filing deadlines can vary and are not always the same as the federal deadline.

A majority of states have decided to conform with the federal government’s July 15 deadline.

Here’s a look at the personal income filing deadlines in your state:

Alabama: Extended until July 15

Alaska: No state income taxes

Arizona: Extended to July 15

Arkansas: Extended for individual filers until July 15

California: Extended until July 15

Colorado: Extended until July 15

Connecticut: Personal income tax returns extended until July 15

Delaware: Extended until July 15

District of Columbia: Extended until July 15

Florida: No state income taxes

Georgia: Extended until July 15

Hawaii: Income tax filing and payment extended until July 20

Idaho: Extended until June 15

Illinois: Extended until July 15

Indiana: Individual tax returns and payments, along with estimated payments due by July 15

Iowa: Extended until July 31

Kansas: Extended until July 15

Kentucky: Extended until July 15

Louisiana: Extended until July 15

Maine: Extended until July 15

Maryland: Extended until July 15

Massachusetts: Extended until July 15

Michigan: Extended until July 15

Minnesota: Extended until July 15

Mississippi: Extended until May 15

Missouri: Extended until July 15

Montana: Extended until July 15

Nebraska: Extended until July 15

Nevada: No state income taxes

New Hampshire: Does not tax wages earned

New Jersey: April 15. Extension announcement expected.

New Mexico: Extended until July 15

New York: Extended until July 15

North Carolina: Extended until July 15

North Dakota: Extended until July 15

Ohio: Extended until July 15

Oklahoma: Extended until July 15

Oregon: Extended until July 15

Pennsylvania: Extended until July 15

Rhode Island: Extended until July 15

South Carolina: Extended until July 15

South Dakota: Does not have an income tax

Tennessee: Does not tax wages earned

Texas: No state income taxes

Utah: Extended until July 15

Vermont: Extended until July 15

Virginia: Extended until June 1

Washington: No state income tax

West Virginia: Extended until July 15

Wisconsin: Extended until July 15

Wyoming: No state income taxes

