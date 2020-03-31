Coronavirus relief: Extended tax deadlines by state
The White House's extension only applies to federal payments and returns
While the U.S. government has offered federal tax relief to filers this year due to complications that have arisen from the coronavirus, many – but not all – have followed its guidance.
The Trump administration extended the federal filing deadline until July 15 from April 15.
The decision does not apply to state taxes, however. State filing deadlines can vary and are not always the same as the federal deadline.
A majority of states have decided to conform with the federal government’s July 15 deadline.
Here’s a look at the personal income filing deadlines in your state:
Alabama: Extended until July 15
Alaska: No state income taxes
Arizona: Extended to July 15
Arkansas: Extended for individual filers until July 15
California: Extended until July 15
Colorado: Extended until July 15
Connecticut: Personal income tax returns extended until July 15
Delaware: Extended until July 15
District of Columbia: Extended until July 15
Florida: No state income taxes
Georgia: Extended until July 15
Hawaii: Income tax filing and payment extended until July 20
Idaho: Extended until June 15
Illinois: Extended until July 15
Indiana: Individual tax returns and payments, along with estimated payments due by July 15
Iowa: Extended until July 31
Kansas: Extended until July 15
Kentucky: Extended until July 15
Louisiana: Extended until July 15
Maine: Extended until July 15
Maryland: Extended until July 15
Massachusetts: Extended until July 15
Michigan: Extended until July 15
Minnesota: Extended until July 15
Mississippi: Extended until May 15
Missouri: Extended until July 15
Montana: Extended until July 15
Nebraska: Extended until July 15
Nevada: No state income taxes
New Hampshire: Does not tax wages earned
New Jersey: April 15. Extension announcement expected.
New Mexico: Extended until July 15
New York: Extended until July 15
North Carolina: Extended until July 15
North Dakota: Extended until July 15
Ohio: Extended until July 15
Oklahoma: Extended until July 15
Oregon: Extended until July 15
Pennsylvania: Extended until July 15
Rhode Island: Extended until July 15
South Carolina: Extended until July 15
South Dakota: Does not have an income tax
Tennessee: Does not tax wages earned
Texas: No state income taxes
Utah: Extended until July 15
Vermont: Extended until July 15
Virginia: Extended until June 1
Washington: No state income tax
West Virginia: Extended until July 15
Wisconsin: Extended until July 15
Wyoming: No state income taxes