Colorado school district moves to 4-day week to cut costs

A school district in Colorado is moving towards a four-day week in order to save money.

Continue Reading Below

The Colorado District 24J, which serves 18,000 kids in the Denver metro area, estimates its savings would amount to $1 million annually.

“On the one hand, it sounds like a lot in a $16 million general fund budget, it really isn’t,” Colorado District 24J Superintendent Chris Fielder told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Monday.

The superintendent said the greatest savings will be accrued on busing, substitute teachers, and utilities.

The schools will be extending each of the four days by 40 minutes for elementary students from Tuesdays to Fridays.

Advertisement

Fielder said he has received mixed reactions from parents.

“It all matters how it affects you personally,” he said. “So if it works for you in your household, generally folks are good. If it doesn’t, then obviously you are right, they are a little upset,” he said on “Varney & Company.”

Elementary school parents were concerned about care, which the superintendent says the district will now offer for a fee. Middle school and high school students are welcoming the changes, he said.

“We’re trying to do the best we can for kids in a creative way,” Fielder said.

District 24J is the 100th school district of 178 in Colorado out to move to a four-day week -- a move that has been around since the 1980s.