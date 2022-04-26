Coign's Visa card for consersatives: How it works

An unlimited cash back Visa credit card specifically tailored to the conservative customer has hit the market.

Coign said Tuesday that "mainstream banks, credit card companies and corporations have pursued far-left agendas and have not invested or supported their conservative customers’ views" in recent years.

"Until now, conservatives have had few choices to protest these decisions and investments," the company continued.

To change that the company launched the Visa credit card dedicated to supporting "a conservative vision for America through charitable giving," Coign said.

Here's how it works:

The cash-back Visa credit card offers credit protection and does not come with an annual fee.

Each time a cardholder makes a purchase they will earn a 1% cash-back reward. The cash-back reward will come in the form of a statement credit to pay off existing charges on a customer's account balance, according to the company.

Coign will then contribute a portion of the merchant fee to conservative causes. Cardholders will get to vote on which causes the card supports. This voting will begin in under 60 days, according to the company's website.

According to Coign, the card is no different from any other credit card on the market, offering the "same protections and regulations and customer service."