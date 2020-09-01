CDC issues order to temporarily protect renters from eviction

The Trump administration on Tuesday took steps to protect renters from being evicted from their homes amid financial hardship brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, as lawmakers struggle to reach an agreement on a relief bill.

Continue Reading Below

Senior administration officials said a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order to temporarily prevent some renters from being evicted will apply to an individual earning $98,000 or less and couples earning $198,000 or less, who are likely to fall into homelessmess if they are unable to stay in their properties.

These individuals must have made their best efforts to seek out government assistance to make their payments.

The protections will remain in effect through the end of the year.

TRUMP WANTS RELIEF MONEY FOR JOBS, KIDS; DEMOCRATS DON’T WANT TO NEGOTIATE: MNUCHIN

“President Trump is committed to helping hardworking Americans stay in their homes and combating the spread of the coronavirus,” Brian Morgenstern, deputy White House press secretary, told reporters on Tuesday. “Today's announcement from his administration means that people struggling to pay rent, due to the coronavirus will not have to worry about being evicted and risk further spreading of or exposure to the disease, due to economic hardship.”

More than 40 million Americans are at risk of eviction.

TREASURY RELEASES PAYROLL TAX DEFERRAL GUIDANCE

Last month, Trump took executive action to instruct his administration to protect families from evictions and foreclosures as a form of relief after discussions among lawmakers about another stimulus package broke down.

Democratic leadership and the administration are still at odds over how much to spend on additional relief measures.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday that the president was prepared to sign a $1.3 trillion bill.

On Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that Trump was ready to dole out money to protect jobs and kids, but claimed that Democrats were unwilling to negotiate.

A spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said in a statement that Democrats have offered to come down $1.2 trillion and that they “welcome” the White House back to the negotiating table, but officials must meet them “in the middle.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS