Case-Shiller shows home price growth matches record high — what this means for homeowners

Home price growth continued its upward trend in August, posting a 19.8% annual gain , according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index. This increase matched the record home price gain set in July.

"The U.S. housing market showed continuing strength in August 2021," Craig Lazzara, S&P DJI managing director and global head of index investment strategy, said. "Every one of our city and composite indices stands at its all-time high, and year-over-year price growth continues to be very strong, although moderating somewhat from last month’s levels."

The 10-City Composite, which measures home prices from the top 10 U.S. cities, posted an 18.6% annual increase, down from July’s 19.2%. The 20-City Composite, measuring the top 20 cities, increased 19.7% annually, down from 20% the previous month.

Home prices continue to surge but demand weakens

Home prices are up significantly in some key cities. For example, Phoenix saw home prices appreciate 33.3% annually, while in San Diego and Tampa, home prices jumped 26.2% and 25.9%, respectively. Additionally, eight of the top 20 cities saw higher annual home price increases in August than in July, the data showed.

On a monthly basis, national home prices increased 1.7% from July to August, while the 10-City and 20-City composites jumped 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively. But despite these increases, economists say growth is slowing.

"The U.S. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index showed a turning point in August, up 19.8%, the same as the month before," CoreLogic Deputy Chief Economist Selma Hepp said. "And while demand remains strong and buyers are still generally paying more for homes than asking price, the slowing acceleration in home prices suggests that buyer fatigue is setting in, particularly among higher-priced homes where the acceleration in price growth from the previous month has been larger compared to low tier homes."

What rising prices mean for homeowners

Many homeowners could benefit significantly from higher home values in today’s real estate market. Depending on their goals, such as saving money or making a profit, there are several options available to them. Here are a few:

Take money out of your home

Refinance to save money

Homeowners who own less than a 20% stake in their home have to pay for additional private mortgage insurance (PMI), which can add a few hundred dollars to your monthly mortgage payments, according to Freddie Mac. However, with home prices surging nearly 20% in the last year alone, even first-time buyers who purchased a home with a low down payment as early as last year may have enough equity stake to remove their mortgage insurance.

For homeowners with conventional home loans, or loans backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, removing PMI is as simple as contacting your lender or servicer. However, homeowners with FHA loans will need to refinance to remove their PMI payments.

Make a profit through selling

Homeowners could also make a substantial profit by selling their home for much more than they bought it, even if they purchased it last year. In 2020, the median price of a typical home was $389,400, according to Statista. If a median-priced home's value increased 20% from last year, that would be an increase of more than $75,000. However, while a homeowner has an advantage in the seller's market, they then become a homebuyer in a housing market that's driven by strong demand.

