Home prices surge 19.7% annually in July, book fourth straight month of record gains

U.S. home prices rose at a record pace for the fourth straight month in July as strong demand overwhelmed low inventory.

Home prices rose 19.7% year over year, according to the national Case-Shiller index. Prices are now 43.7% above their 2006 peak.

"The last several months have been extraordinary not only in the level of price gains, but in the consistency of gains across the country," said Craig Lazzara, managing director and global head of index investment strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Prices rose in all 20 cities with all but Chicago seeing record highs. Prices in the Windy City remain 0.3% below their 2006 record high.

