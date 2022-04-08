Biden 'has not ruled out' student loan forgiveness, White House says

President Joe Biden campaigned on canceling $10,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower as a presidential candidate, but his administration has been unable to deliver widespread student loan forgiveness more than a year into his term. Still, Biden "has not ruled out" student debt cancellation, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a press briefing last week.

"And I would note that, again, he would encourage Congress to send him a bill canceling $10,000 in student debt, something that he talked about looking forward to signing on the campaign trail," Psaki added.

Keep reading for a full timeline of Biden's progress on student debt cancellation, from his remarks as a presidential candidate to present day.

Biden again punts student loan forgiveness to Congress

This isn't the first time the press secretary has indicated that the president wants Congressional Democrats to pass student debt forgiveness legislation. Psaki said at a Dec. 14 press briefing that Biden is "happy to sign" a bill from Congress.

But it would be difficult for Congress to pass legislation aimed at canceling student loans, since Democrats only hold a razor-thin majority in the House and Senate. A student debt forgiveness bill would need the support of every moderate Democratic senator in order to pass — and Congress has been unable to squeeze through other parts of Biden's agenda, including the Build Back Better Act.

Meanwhile, progressive Democrats have been calling on the president to forgive student loans via executive action, arguing that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has the legal authority to discharge federal student debt. However, some lawmakers don't believe that Biden has the power to cancel student loans, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Even if the president is able to enact broad student loan forgiveness, not all borrowers will be eligible. About 2.4 million private student loan borrowers wouldn't benefit if Biden cancels federal student debt.

A timeline of Biden's student loan forgiveness policy

During his presidency, Biden has overseen a number of administrative changes that resulted in over $17 billion worth of student loan forgiveness for borrowers who qualified for certain programs, the Department of Education reports. But he hasn't yet been able to deliver the widespread debt cancellation he once campaigned on. Here's a full timeline of the Biden administration's student loan relief measures:

Because the future of student debt relief remains unclear, some borrowers may be looking for alternative ways to pay off their loans. It may be possible for student loan borrowers to lock in more favorable terms through an income-driven repayment plan (IDR) or by refinancing to a private student loan.

Keep in mind that refinancing your federal loans through a private lender would make you ineligible for income-driven repayment plans, COVID-19 administrative forbearance and federal student loan forgiveness in the future.



