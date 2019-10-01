These are the best MBA programs in the US — and how much they cost

If you’re considering getting an MBA degree, the best program is in California, according to one report.

WalletHub found which MBA programs are the best in the U.S. and published the results on Tuesday.

Even though MBA programs are expensive, WalletHub reported that recent MBA graduates have an average salary of about $150,000.

For its findings, WalletHub analyzed 92 schools with full-time MBA programs and evaluated them based on 10 metrics within three categories: return on investment, student selectivity and program quality and campus experience.

The specific metrics included average base salary, employment rates for full-time MBA program graduates, ratings from professors, average GMAT score, share of international students and average years of work experience.

Using information from each program’s website, FOX Business found the total cost of attendance per year.

Though each program had a different breakdown of costs, most included tuition, books and supplies, program fees and room and board. Some programs’ costs also varied depending on where students are from (whether in-state or not) or their marital status.

According to WalletHub, these are the best MBA programs in the U.S. — and how much each program costs for first-year students.

10. Yale University: $100,274

9. Columbia University: $114,309

8. University of Southern California (Marshall): $115,380

7. Northwestern University (Kellogg): Traditional program - $151,815; Accelerated program - $115,274

6. University of California-Berkeley (Haas): California residents - $99,328; Non-residents - $101,534

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan): $118,818

4. University of Chicago (Booth): $108,822

3. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton): $114,896

2. Harvard University: Single student - $110,740; Married student - $128,902

1. Stanford University: Single student - $115,917; Married student - $138,522