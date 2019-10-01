These are the best MBA programs in the US — and how much they cost

FOX News' Molly Line and criminal defense attorney Vinoo Varghese discuss Lori Laughlin and the latest parent to be sentenced to four months in prison for wrongfully getting his son into Georgetown University.
If you’re considering getting an MBA degree, the best program is in California, according to one report.
WalletHub found which MBA programs are the best in the U.S. and published the results on Tuesday.
Even though MBA programs are expensive, WalletHub reported that recent MBA graduates have an average salary of about $150,000.
For its findings, WalletHub analyzed 92 schools with full-time MBA programs and evaluated them based on 10 metrics within three categories: return on investment, student selectivity and program quality and campus experience.
The specific metrics included average base salary, employment rates for full-time MBA program graduates, ratings from professors, average GMAT score, share of international students and average years of work experience.
Using information from each program’s website, FOX Business found the total cost of attendance per year.
Though each program had a different breakdown of costs, most included tuition, books and supplies, program fees and room and board. Some programs’ costs also varied depending on where students are from (whether in-state or not) or their marital status.
According to WalletHub, these are the best MBA programs in the U.S. — and how much each program costs for first-year students.
10. Yale University: $100,274
Yale University in New Haven, Conn., has the tenth-best MBA program, according to WalletHub. (iStock)
9. Columbia University: $114,309
Columbia University in New York City has the ninth-best MBA program, according to WalletHub. Columbia's MBA program also has the fifth-highest average base salary and is among the five programs that tied for the highest average GMAT score. (REUTERS/M
8. University of Southern California (Marshall): $115,380
The University of Southern California's Marshall Business School in Los Angeles has the fourth-highest employment rate and has the eighth-best MBA program overall, according to WalletHub. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,File)
7. Northwestern University (Kellogg): Traditional program - $151,815; Accelerated program - $115,274
Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management is the seventh-best program in the country for MBA degrees, according to WalletHub. It also died for first place for highest average GMAT score. (iStock)
6. University of California-Berkeley (Haas): California residents - $99,328; Non-residents - $101,534
WalletHub found that the University of California Berkeley's Haas School of Business has the sixth-best MBA program in the U.S. The program's total cost differs, depending on if students are California residents or not. (iStock)
5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan): $118,818
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management has the fifth-best MBA program in the U.S., according to WalletHub. The program also ties for the third-highest average base salary. (iStock)
4. University of Chicago (Booth): $108,822
The University of Chicago Booth School of Business is the fourth-best MBA program in the U.S., according to WalletHub's report. (iStock)
3. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton): $114,896
The University of Pennsylvania's business school, called Wharton, is the third-best program in the country, WalletHub found. The Philadelphia-based school is also among the five-way tie for highest average GMAT score. (iStock)
2. Harvard University: Single student - $110,740; Married student - $128,902
Despite its fame, Harvard University's business school doesn't have the best MBA program in the country, according to WalletHub. Instead, the historic university in Boston takes second place. (Getty)
1. Stanford University: Single student - $115,917; Married student - $138,522
Stanford University reportedly has the best MBA program in the U.S., according to WalletHub. (iStock)