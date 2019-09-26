College cheating scandal: Georgetown dad sentenced

A California business executive was the third person to be sentenced in connection to the sweeping federal investigation into a nationwide college cheating scandal.

Los Angeles-based executive Stephen Semprevivo, 53, was ordered on Thursday morning to serve four months behind bars and placed on two years of supervised probation. He was also directed to pay a $100,000 fine and perform 500 hours of community service.

Semprevivo -- the chief strategy and growth officer at outdoor sales company Cydcor -- pleaded guilty in May to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $400,000 to have his son fraudulently admitted to Georgetown University in 2016 as a tennis recruit.

He was the third person to be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani at John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse in Boston for his involvement in the scheme, which has been dubbed “Varsity Blues” by federal investigators. More than 50 other parents were also charged.

Federal prosecutors asked that Talwani impose an 18-month prison sentence and one year of supervised release, as well as a $95,000 fine and restitution of more than $105,000.

After Semprevivo pleaded guilty, Georgetown expelled his son, prompting him to sue the school to prevent them from going forward.

On Thursday, Semprevivo sobbed as he addressed the court.

"I deserve to be punished. I accept any sentence," he said. "I apologize to my wife, Rita. She's been a rock for us, supported our entire family. She doesn't deserve this. I apologize to my son Adam. He's been a great son who never let me down. I let him down."

Another L.A.-based business executive, Devin Sloane, 53, was also sentenced to four months in prison for paying $250,000 to have his son admitted to the University of Southern California as a purported water polo player.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Andrew Fone and Molly Line contributed to this story