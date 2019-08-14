Ben Shapiro: If you have to work more than one job, you probably shouldn't have taken the first one

article

He's no stranger to controversy.

Conservative radio host Ben Shapiro went viral after making it known how he feels about people who complain about having more than one job to make ends meet.

"If you had to work more than one job to have a roof over your head or food on the table, you probably shouldn't have taken the job that's not paying you enough. That'd be a you problem," the host of "The Ben Shapiro Show" proclaimed Wednesday.

His comments come on the heels of several Democrats running for president who claim Americans have to hold more than one job to make in the current economy.

"I'm meeting people working two and three jobs," Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said during June's debates.

She said when the Trump Administration points to the jobs numbers to show a growing economy, "well ya, people in America are working. They're working two and three jobs. So when we talk about jobs, let's be really clear. In our America, no one should have to work more than one job to have a roof over their head and food on their table."

The most recent jobs report found the U.S. economy added 164K jobs in July, with the unemployment rate standing at 3.7%, with average hourly wages seeing a slight uptick.

Dating back to 2009, the government has set the nationwide minimum wage at $7.25 per hour, though some states and municipalities have recently adopted a $15-an-hour minimum wage.

Critics of Shapiro are calling him out for his remarks that sound both entitled and naïve of how the nation’s economy works. "Ben Shapiro is the child of a television studio executive and film composer and grew up in Hollywood as a private school dilettante who got his high school education for a tuition comparable to most Ivy League universities. Of course he doesn't understand the working class," tweeted Charlotte Clymer, who is the press secretary for rapid response at the Human Rights Campaign,

After receiving backlash online for his comments, Shapiro defended and explained his point of view, "The point I am making, of course, is that you cannot dictate that a job pay you what you wish it paid you. That is obvious, and why it is foolishness for politicians to claim that the economy can be structured to force your desired level of pay from a job you chose to take.

Shapiro’s latest remarks come after he recently called out the media’s double-standard in defending Chris Cuomo. A video published on line showed the CNN anchor cursing and threatening a man who insulted him with a reference from "The Godfather."

The Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief slammed his perception of media bias, saying "Let's be clear. If this were somebody on the right shouting at a protester and threatening to throw them down the f-ing stairs, it would be another in the line of data points proposed by the media, that the right is too violent."

