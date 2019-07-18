Back-to-school sales tax holidays bringing savings to 16 states

Retailers are gearing up for back-to-school shopping, and parents of students in many states will be able to pick up their supplies without having to pay any state sales taxes.

As New Mexico officials put it, “If you have school-age children, it’s nothing short of a bonanza.”

Earlier this month, the National Retail Foundation found that most back-to-school shoppers hadn’t started yet, with about half saying they were waiting for better deals. While most said they were planning to shop on Amazon during Prime Day, these sales tax holidays could provide savings for shoppers who live in the states that hold them.

It’s also worth noting that five states — Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon, according to Kiplinger — have no sales tax.

Some of the states are even offering tax breaks on items related to severe weather and energy-efficient appliances.

Here’s a look at the 16 states holding back-to-school sales tax holidays and what items can be sold tax-free.

Alabama

Alabama’s sales tax holiday is held on the third Friday of July through the following Sunday, which will be July 19-21 this year.

It includes clothes priced under $100, computers priced $750 or less, school supplies priced $50 or less and books priced $30 or less.

Alabama will also hold a sales tax holiday in February for severe weather preparedness, cutting state sales taxes on items like batteries, radios and plywood.

Arkansas

Aug. 3-4.

It includes clothing $100 or less and accessories $50 or less, as well as school supplies, art supplies and instructional material.

Connecticut

The sales tax holiday is held the third Sunday in August through the following Saturday. This year that’s Aug. 18-24.

It includes clothing and shoes priced $100 or less.

Florida

Aug. 2-6.

It includes school supplies $15 or less, clothes shoes and accessories $60 or less and computers and computer accessories $1,000 or less.

Iowa

The sales tax holiday in Iowa is held on the first Friday and Saturday of August. This year, that’s Aug. 2-3.

It includes clothes and shoes priced $100 or less.

Maryland

Maryland’s tax holiday is held from the second Sunday of August to the following Saturday. That’s Aug. 11-17 this year.

It includes clothes and shoes $100 priced or less and the first $40 of a backpack purchase.

The state also holds a tax-free long weekend in February for Energy Star products like air conditioners, washers and dryers, refrigerators and programmable thermostats.

Massachusetts

Aug. 17-18.

It includes just about anything $2,500 or less.

Mississippi

July 26-27.

It includes clothes, shoes and school supplies priced under $100.

Missouri

The sales tax holiday is held from the first Friday in August through following Sunday, Aug. 2-4 this year.

It includes clothes priced $100 or less, school supplies up to $50 per purchase, computer software priced $350 or less, computers and accessories up to $1,500 and graphing calculators priced up to $150.

New Mexico

Aug. 2-4.

It includes clothes and shoes $100 or less, computers $1,000 or less, related computer hardware $500 or less and school supplies $30 or less.

Ohio

Ohio’s tax holiday is held the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday in August. That’s Aug. 2-4 this year.

It includes clothes priced $75 or less, school supplies $20 or less and instructional material $20 or less.

Oklahoma

Aug. 2-4.

It includes clothes and shoes priced under $100.

South Carolina

Aug. 2-4.

It includes school supplies, bed and bath goods, clothing and accessories, computers and technology, with no price limits.

Tennessee

The tax holiday is held on the weekend beginning the last Friday in July. This year, it’s July 26-28.

It includes clothing priced under $100, school and art supplies $100 or less and computers $1,500 or less.

Texas

Aug. 9-11.

It includes clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpacks priced $100 or less.

Virginia

The sales tax holiday is held from the first Friday in August through the following Sunday. That’s Aug. 2-4 this year.

It includes school supplies $20 or less and clothes and shoes $100 or less,

Virginia’s tax holiday also covers hurricane and emergency preparedness items like portable generators priced $1,000 or less, chainsaws $350 or less and chainsaw accessories $60 or less and other storm preparedness items $60 or less, as well as Energy Star and WaterSense products priced under $2,500.