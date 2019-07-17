Kohl’s hiring seasonal workers for back-to-school and holiday shopping

Looking for work? Kohl’s said it’s hiring an early wave of seasonal workers at almost twice as many stores as last year.

Kohl’s is currently hiring seasonal workers at 500 stores and will begin hiring seasonal workers at all its stores and distribution centers in August for the back-to-school, fall and holiday shopping seasons, the company announced Wednesday.

“Our early seasonal hiring strategy positions Kohl’s for success during the back half of the year and ensures our store teams are fully staffed and trained to meet the needs of our customers during the holiday season,” Kohl’s executive Marc Chini said.

The company is also hiring about 3,000 associates across the U.S. for customer service jobs.

More retailers may want to have extra employees on hand for back-to-school shopping. The National Retail Federation recently found that more than half of back-to-school shoppers hadn’t started yet.

But stores may have a tough time filling those seasonal jobs. Unemployment benefits claims recently dropped to a three-month low.

Kohl’s has a list of openings available on its website. The company said anyone interested in applying can text APPLY to 24508 to apply in less than five minutes.