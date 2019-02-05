15 best cities to find a job in this year

With news of January’s job report crushing expectations after the longest partial government shutdown in history, job seekers are in a great position to find — and land — their dream job.

Continue Reading Below

But like all things, location is still everything when it comes to looking for the best job, even remote ones. In fact, according to FlexJobs, 95 percent of remote jobs require candidates to be based in a certain location.

To figure out the best places to go if you’re in search of work, WalletHub.com compared 30 key indicators across 180 U.S. cities to determine the list.

Brie Reynolds, senior career specialist at FlexJobs and Remote.com, said while Scottsdale, Arizona, and Columbia, Maryland, topped, the list this year in areas like salary, unemployment rate and affordable housing — one area where neither city scored very well was “commuting.”

“Luckily for people seeking work in these cities, flexible and remote jobs can make it possible to reap the benefits of the local job market and economy while avoiding a long commute to and from work,” Reynolds said.

Advertisement

Here are the top 15 cities to find a job in this year, according to WalletHub.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

1. Scottsdale, Arizona

2. Columbia, Maryland

3. Orlando, Florida

4. San Francisco, California

5. Colorado Springs, Colorado

6. Portland, Maine

7. Plano, Texas

8. Washington, D.C.

9. Boston, Massachusetts

10. Chandler, Arizona

11. South Burlington, Vermont

12, Minneapolis, Minnesota

13. Denver, Colorado

14. Tempe, Arizona

15. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania