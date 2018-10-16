Despite a surplus of jobs with more than 7 million openings – a new record high – there are still more than 6.2 million people on the hunt for a job.

Continue Reading Below

But if you’re still living in the suburbs or a big-name city like New York City or San Francisco, it may be time to move.

According to a new report from Glassdoor, cities like Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Indianapolis are the best overall places to find that new gig.

To determine its list of best cities for jobs, the recruiting site measured three key factors: how easy the process was, how affordable it is to live there and how happy employees are working there.

Here are Glassdoor’s top 10 best cities for jobs right now.

Advertisement

1. Pittsburgh, PA

• Glassdoor City Score (out of 5): 4.7

• Job Openings: 91,849

• Median Base Salary: $46,500

• Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.2

• Median Home Value: $141,300

• Hot Jobs: Financial Advisor, Registered Nurse, Warehouse Associate

2. St. Louis, MO

• Glassdoor City Score (out of 5): 4.3

• Job Openings: 75,061

• Median Base Salary: $48,000

• Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.5

• Median Home Value: $161,400

• Hot Jobs: Cloud Engineer, Business Analyst, Insurance Agent

3. Indianapolis, IN

• Glassdoor City Score (out of 5): 4.3

• Job Openings: 55,344

• Median Base Salary: $45,000

• Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.4

• Median Home Value: $152,800

• Hot Jobs: Mechanical Engineer, Marketing Manager, Truck Driver

4. Cincinnati, OH

• Glassdoor City Score (out of 5): 4.2

• Job Openings: 61,320

• Median Base Salary: $45,000

• Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.3

• Median Home Value: $160,900

• Hot Jobs: Account Executive, Software Engineer, Sales Associate

5. Hartford, CT

• Glassdoor City Score (out of 5): 4.2

• Job Openings: 40,978

• Median Base Salary: $55,000

• Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.3

• Median Home Value: $227,600

• Hot Jobs: Electrical Engineer, Teacher, Maintenance Technician

6. Boston, MA

• Glassdoor City Score (out of 5): 4.2

• Job Openings: 211,602

• Median Base Salary: $62,000

• Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.5

• Median Home Value: $455,600

• Hot Jobs: Software Engineer, Project Manager, Administrative Assistant

7. Memphis, TN

• Glassdoor City Score (out of 5): 4.2

• Job Openings: 26,022

• Median Base Salary: $43,900

• Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.4

• Median Home Value: $133,100

• Hot Jobs: Product Manager, Account Executive, Restaurant Manager

8. Raleigh, NC

• Glassdoor City Score (out of 5): 4.2

• Job Openings: 49,003

• Median Base Salary: $50,000

• Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.4

• Median Home Value: $255,000

• Hot Jobs: Registered Nurse, Research Associate, Business Analyst

9. Cleveland, OH

• Glassdoor City Score (out of 5): 4.2

• Job Openings: 44,385

• Median Base Salary: $46,000

• Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.2

• Median Home Value: $141,100

• Hot Jobs: Java Engineer, Consultant, Store Manager

10. Detroit, MI

• Glassdoor City Score (out of 5): 4.1

• Job Openings: 88,993

• Median Base Salary: $50,000

• Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.3

• Median Home Value: $154,900

• Hot Jobs: Manufacturing Engineer, Data Scientist, Auto Technician