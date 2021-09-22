UN diplomats talk peace, bring COVID
The first diplomatic infections of COVID-19 are being reported after foreign dignitaries from around the world attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Eric Shawn, a New York-based anchor and senior correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC)
