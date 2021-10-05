Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

J&J requests FDA emergency approval for COVID-19 booster shot

Company findings indicated the shot was 94% effective against moderate-to-critical COVID-19

Johnson & Johnson requested emergency approval of its COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for individuals 18 years and older, the company announced Tuesday.

J&J also submitted recent data from a late-stage trial indicating the booster bolstered protection against moderate-to-severe COVID-19 disease to 94% in the U.S., and reported a "substantial increase in immune response" when the booster was administered six months following the initial shot.

Additional data suggests a ninefold increase in antibody levels following administration of the booster, ramping up to twelvefold four weeks later, and the shot was reported as generally well-tolerated.

"Our clinical program has found that a booster of our COVID-19 vaccine increases levels of protection for those who have received our single-shot vaccine to 94 percent. We look forward to our discussions with the FDA and other health authorities to support their decisions regarding boosters," said Dr. Mathai Mammen, head of research at J&J's Janssen unit, in a statement Tuesday. "At the same time, we continue to recognize that a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine that provides strong and long-lasting protection remains a crucial component to vaccinating the global population."

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.