Six-bedroom bungalow dubbed 'Fair Outlook' goes up for sale for nearly $2 million

The oldest bungalow in the world, according to reports, is up for sale with a £1.5 million price tag, or roughly $1.9 million in U.S. dollars.

The six-bedroom seafront property in the coastal village of Birchington, Kent, in England, was built by train station architect John Taylor in 1874, noted SWNS, the British news agency.

The house was one of the first bungalows to be built in the U.K. — and, according to Historic England, is today the oldest one in the world.

5 WAYS TO UPGRADE YOUR FAMILY ROOM FOR LESS THAN $250, ACCORDING TO DESIGNERS

Dubbed "Fair Outlook," the property was originally built as a vacation home for architect Taylor himself, said SWNS.

Directly overlooking the sea and standing on a cliff edge, the house boasts a 60-foot hallway and a separate annex.

Its main reception room has an open fireplace and large windows overlooking the backyard and its sea views, while its "Manston" room has a bar for entertaining in the evenings.

The kitchen has a built-in Aga range — and there is a separate utility room.

Soon after it was built, it apparently caught the eye of the Victorian elite.

Two of its double bedrooms have en suites.

There is also an L-shaped garage.

Soon after it was built, it caught the eye of the Victorian elite, said SWNS.

British surgeon Erasmus Wilson, knighted by Queen Victoria in 1881, nicknamed the style of building "bungalow" — a name that came from the Bengali region of India. (Wilson founded the first chair of dermatology at the Royal College of Surgeons in 1869.)

The name bungalow means "house in the Bengal style."

WINDMILL TAKES REAL ESTATE DREAMS TO NEW HEIGHTS: IT CAN BE YOURS FOR $825,000

Wilson wrote at the time, "The idea of bungalows seems to take people's minds immensely. They are novel, quaint, pretty and perfect as to sanitary qualities. The best sanitary home for a family is a bungalow," as SWNS noted.

The single-story dwellings were initially considered "a symbol of bohemianism" — and the building type became a popular choice for second homes.

The dermatology pioneer also wrote that he felt the Birchington air in Kent was unequaled anywhere along the entire British coastline.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The surgeon calculated that "during a period of 24 hours, a person would consume twice as much air at Birchington-on-Sea as he would [in] the same time [frame] in London."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Lee Thomas of real estate agency Fresh Estates said, "While it has the benefit of a rich history, this substantial family home has six bedrooms, an annex as well as the uninterrupted sea views — all of which makes this bungalow so unique," as SWNS reported.