Trump introduces Elon Musk to GOP ovation before rattling off several DOGE victories: 'We appreciate it'

Tesla CEO and DOGE Chief Elon Musk received a standing ovation from Republicans in the crowd when he was announced as a guest at President Trump's speech to Congress, before the president began rattling off examples of what he said is wasteful spending by the government.

"The brand new Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE, perhaps you've heard of it," Trump said during his speech. "Which is headed by Elon Musk, who is in the gallery tonight? Thank you Elon."

After applause from Republicans, Trump took a jab at Democrats saying, "He's working very hard. He didn't need this. He didn't need this. Thank you very much. We appreciate it. Everybody here, even this side, appreciates that I believe. They just don’t want to admit it."

Trump then began citing examples of government programs DOGE has cut.

"Just listen to some of the appalling waste," Trump said. "We have already identified $22 Billion. From HHS to provide free housing and cars for illegal aliens, $45 million for diversity, equity and inclusion scholarships in Burma. $40 million to improve the social and economic inclusion of sedentary migrants. Nobody knows what that is."



Trump continued, "$8 million to Promote LGBTQI plus in the African nation of Lesotho, which nobody has ever heard of. $60 million for indigenous peoples and Afro-Colombian empowerment in Central America. $60 million. $8 million for making mice transgender. This is real. $32 million for a left wing propaganda operation in Moldova. $10 million for male circumcision in Mozambique. $20 million for the Arab Sesame Street in the Middle East."

After listing off more examples, Trump said, "And there are far worse. But I didn't think it was appropriate to talk about them. They're so bad. Many more have been found out and exposed and swiftly terminated by a group of very intelligent, mostly young people headed up by Elon, and we appreciate it."

Democrats in the crowd could be heard shouting objections at multiple points while Trump was discussing DOGE.

Democrats, who have largely been opposed to Trump's DOGE efforts and been protesting the effort across the country, could be seen remaining seated while Republicans cheered him, including Dem. Sen. Elizabeth Warren who was shown on camera looking at her phone during the cheers.