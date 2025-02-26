Who is DOGE's newly identified administrator Amy Gleason? 'World-class talent'

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that Amy Gleason is serving as the acting administrator of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after weeks of questions over who is serving in that role in the agency led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Gleason, 53, is a career official who previously worked in the Trump administration’s U.S. Digital Service during President Donald Trump's first term before leaving to work at firm Russell Street Ventures, which was founded by Brad Smith, another DOGE leader.

Gleason rejoined the digital service late last year and was looped into DOGE conversations by Smith, The New York Times reported.

Gleason’s work at the service during Trump’s first term included work with the Health and Human Services Department, where she worked on the coronavirus response.

Gleason has worked for many years on health care reform, which, according to an archived post on the Obama White House website, was inspired by being a caregiver to her daughter who suffers from a rare medical disorder.

"Amy Gleason began her career in nursing and then discovered a passion for technology. She recognized that technology can improve healthcare, and spent years building and implementing electronic medical record and practice management technologies," the website states.

"In June 2010, her daughter was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder, which opened her eyes to an entirely new set of challenges in the healthcare system. In her role as caregiver, she was responsible for keeping her daughter’s care organized, efficient, and effective. As the Chief Operating Officer of CareSync, Amy draws on these experiences to help patients and their families better coordinate care and improve health outcomes. Additionally, Amy proudly volunteers as the Vice President of Research for the Cure JM Foundation, a nonprofit that funds research, raises awareness, and supports families of children with Juvenile Myositis."

Gleason shared her frustrations with how the healthcare system handles such diseases in a 2020 TED talk and called for technology and data changes that could help patients and doctors.

She worked as vice president for research at the Cure JM Foundation from 2014 to 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was also a co-founder and executive at Care Sync, a telehealth company based in Florida.

The New York Times reported that Gleason has overseen an overhaul of the digital service agency in recent weeks that merged it with DOGE and that Gleason has met regularly with DOGE officials in the Eisenhower Office Building.

"I’ve enjoyed knowing her professionally," longtime healthcare executive Laurie Smith told the Washington Post. "She is action-oriented and practical."

Aneesh Chopra, a former chief technology officer in the Obama administration who worked with Gleason on various initiatives, told the outlet that she is a "world-class talent."

Gleason’s LinkedIn lists her as being from Nashville, Tennessee, and having studied at the University of Tennessee.

"Experienced executive with a demonstrated history of improving healthcare technology, including electronic medical records, practice management, patient solutions, interoperability, and federal civic tech," the page reads.

"My work is inspired by my firsthand experience navigating the healthcare system as a patient and a caregiver, and I am passionate about creating a better healthcare experience and improving health outcomes."

Gleason did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Gleason’s identity was revealed after a reporter pressed White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on who is actually running DOGE and asked if Musk was the administrator of the agency.

