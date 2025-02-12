Investor tells CNBC the time of 'white flag' GOP is over as DOGE targets wasteful spending

Investor and Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale defended the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) hasty process to overhaul government spending, arguing that a few mistakes are all part of the process.

Lonsdale was interviewed on CNBC’s "Squawk Box" on Wednesday, where he touted the success of DOGE targeting wasteful or frivolous government spending, arguing that, "in 20 days, we’ve done what we couldn’t do in multiple generations."

The entrepreneur suggested that previous efforts by lawmakers in the Reagan era to curb spending failed because they were not tech experts like those at DOGE, "and so when they went to the bureaucracy, and they asked questions, there’s so many ways of obscuring and blocking and deterring, and so what Elon did is he got root access, and he went to the tech systems themselves."

CNBC co-host Rebecca Quick warned that as much as she agrees with cutting waste in theory, cancer payments and legitimate aid to those starving in Africa may be affected amid DOGE's efforts.

"I think the legitimate stuff needs to be turned back on," Lonsdale agreed, but argued, "I do think Africa can now pay for more of this themselves. South Africa is spending money suing Israel. They’re spending money supporting political parties calling for the death for White people. Maybe they should redirect that money to pay for their own clinics."

"I just think there’s a question about how careful either Elon or others need to be," co-host Andrew Sorkin said.

Another co-host of the show, Joe Kernen, replied, "Slash and burn a lot of this stuff."

Lonsdale argued, however, that changing times call for new tactics.

"Andrew, we've been careful for 50 years, right? You have a bunch of white flag Republicans, you have a bunch of people on the left making money off of it, people on the right making money off it too. Everyone wants to be careful and keep it going. You’re not going to get perfect answers in life. I think this is by far the best thing for our civilization is to very boldly confront this," he said. "And this is more, I guess, of a tech world way than a D.C. way."

"You’re probably right that there are going to be some things that need to be turned back on. There’s going to be some things that were mislabeled that no one knew what they were. But it’s a mess. And so, it’s a mess. And it’s such a mess that I think being bold is the right answer. I get it’s going to have a few mistakes, but I’d rather have those few mistakes and fix it.

He later appeared to reference Musk’s SpaceX ambitions and quipped, "Being careful and slow isn’t how we get to Mars."