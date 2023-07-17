Dem megadonor drops six-figure donation in Tesla stock backing Biden's re-election bid

A Democrat megadonor recently dropped over $100,000 worth of Tesla stock into a joint fundraising committee authorized by President Biden's campaign.

On June 30, the Biden Victory Fund reported an "In-Kind: gift of Tesla stock received" in the amount of $100,148.94 from Karla Jurvetson, a California-based physician, according to Federal Election Commission records released Saturday.

Jurvetson, who volunteered on campaigns for former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is a major Democratic donor who has already donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to progressive causes and candidates across the country this year.

Jurvetson ranked No. 14 in top political donors last year, according to OpenSecrets.

Jurvetson, who is currently serving as vice chair on the board of directors for EMILY’s List, a pro-abortion PAC, came under fire in 2018 after she donated $5.4 million worth of stock from the Chinese company Baidu to a super PAC tied to EMILYs List called Women Vote.

Jurvetson came to prominence during the 2020 presidential election after she famously dumped $15 million into the super PAC backing Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s flailing campaign.

Jurvetson is the ex-wife of Steve Jurvetson, the co-founder of the venture capitalist firm, Future Ventures. He left the company shortly after he and his wife divorced in 2017 following multiple sexual harassment allegations, which he has denied.

Steve Jurvetson, who is currently serving as a board member of SpaceX, another Elon Musk company, was serving as a board member of Musk's Tesla during the 2017 controversy. While Musk was pressured to remove Jurvetson from the board, he remained on until 2020.

