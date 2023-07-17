Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Dem megadonor drops six-figure donation in Tesla stock backing Biden's re-election bid

Karla Jurvetson, EMILY’s List board member, is making her mark in 2024 election season

close
Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Ala., discusses the Chinese threat in mining, corruption within the Biden administration and core inflation sticking around. video

American economy is 'paying the price' for Bidenomics: Rep. Jerry Carl

Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Ala., discusses the Chinese threat in mining, corruption within the Biden administration and core inflation sticking around.

A Democrat megadonor recently dropped over $100,000 worth of Tesla stock into a joint fundraising committee authorized by President Biden's campaign.

On June 30, the Biden Victory Fund reported an "In-Kind: gift of Tesla stock received" in the amount of $100,148.94 from Karla Jurvetson, a California-based physician, according to Federal Election Commission records released Saturday.

Jurvetson, who volunteered on campaigns for former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is a major Democratic donor who has already donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to progressive causes and candidates across the country this year.

Biden and Jurvetson split image

President Joe Biden and Democratic megadonor Karla Jurvetson (Fox News / Getty Images)

Jurvetson ranked No. 14 in top political donors last year, according to OpenSecrets.

Jurvetson, who is currently serving as vice chair on the board of directors for EMILY’s List, a pro-abortion PAC, came under fire in 2018 after she donated $5.4 million worth of stock from the Chinese company Baidu to a super PAC tied to EMILYs List called Women Vote. 

Karla Jurvetson

Karla Jurvetson is photographed at her home in Los Altos Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. (Randy Vazquez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Biden in front of Bidenomics banner on South Carolina stage

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic agenda at Flex LTD, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in West Columbia, S.C.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Newsroom)

Jurvetson came to prominence during the 2020 presidential election after she famously dumped $15 million into the super PAC backing Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s flailing campaign.

Jurvetson is the ex-wife of Steve Jurvetson, the co-founder of the venture capitalist firm, Future Ventures. He left the company shortly after he and his wife divorced in 2017 following multiple sexual harassment allegations, which he has denied. 

Steve Jurvetson, who is currently serving as a board member of SpaceX, another Elon Musk company, was serving as a board member of Musk's Tesla during the 2017 controversy. While Musk was pressured to remove Jurvetson from the board, he remained on until 2020.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE