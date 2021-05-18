Biden's tax increases would cost American jobs – they are aimed squarely at small business: Rep. Buchanan
President Biden’s latest barrage of proposed tax increases are aimed squarely at small businesses and working-class families.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy
Rep. Vern Buchanan represents Florida’s 16th District and is the co-chairman of the bipartisan Florida delegation. He is third ranking Republican on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee and previously served as chairman of the Tax Subcommittee.
President Biden’s latest barrage of proposed tax increases are aimed squarely at small businesses and working-class families.