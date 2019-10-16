University of Wyoming may lose Superman papers due to Liz Cheney's Turkey comments

The University of Wyoming may lose the papers of a "Superman" comic book editor due to comments by Rep. Liz Cheney.

Connecticut-based author and psychologist Hank Weisinger -- the son of Mort Weisinger, who was the editor for many years of the "Superman" comic book series from DC Comics and whose papers are now part of the University of Wyoming's collection -- reportedly phoned the college's American Heritage Center on Tuesday and "demanded" the return of his father's materials, The Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Weisinger purportedly stated that the reason for his request was because of Cheney's comments earlier this week about how recent impeachment moves by Democrats have played a role in Turkey's current military action in Syria.

"What the Democrats are doing themselves to try to weaken this president is part of this. It was not an accident that the Turks chose this moment to roll across the border. The Democrats have got to pay very careful attention to the damage they're doing with the impeachment proceedings," Cheney, the chair of the House Republican Conference, told "Fox & Friends" on Monday.

According to The Associated Press, Weisinger said he does not want his father's papers at a university whose state has a congressional representative whose views are in conflict with Superman's famous beliefs in "truth, justice, and the American way".

