Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Coronavirus won't stop Wynn Resorts CEO from paying workers despite closings

The CEO of Wynn Resorts sends employees a lifeline amid coronavirus closings

By FOXBusiness
close
Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox announced his company will pay all its workers, whether full- or part-time, throughout the closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.video

Wynn Resorts will pay all workers through coronavirus outbreak shutdown

Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox announced his company will pay all its workers, whether full- or part-time, throughout the closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Wynn Resorts, like other casinos, may be closed due to the coronavirus outbreak but CEO Matt Maddox is standing by his 15,000 employees.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WYNNWYNN RESORTS LIMITED43.02-11.36-20.89%

In a memo obtained by FOX Business, Maddox informed employees in Las Vegas and the newly opened Encore Boston Harbor property that they'd be paid full wages, including tips, despite the closings.

CORONAVIRUS HITS LAS VEGAS CASINOS, FORCES CLOSINGS

Payroll coverage for the next 30 days will include all current Wynn and Encore employees.  For tipped employees, it will include your average tip compliance rate or distributed tips/tokes since the beginning of the year...

- Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox employee memo 

In a video message, he also emphasized and urged the importance of social distancing and introduced Dr. Rebecca Katz, head of Health Security and Pandemic Research at Georgetown University. Katz has been advising the casino on the outbreak globally.

Wynn was an early pioneer in Macau, China, a major casino hub.

WILL LIFE INSURANCE PAYOUT FOR CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC?

Including the families of Wynn employees the company is covering closer to 50,000 individuals, Maddox noted.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE