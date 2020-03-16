Expand / Collapse search
Workday issues coronavirus bonus to employees

Financial management company helping its employees get through coronavirus pandemic with enhanced benefits

By FOXBusiness
The financial management company Workday is issuing a cash bonus to “the majority” of its employees “to help accommodate any unforeseen costs and needs” that are related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company will pay out an amount equivalent to two weeks’ pay, according to a statement released online.

Executives at Workday acknowledged that virtual schooling and support services may have incurred families’ unexpected costs in addition to temporary suspensions.

“We hope this additional pay will help alleviate some of the pressures,” the statement reads.

Additionally, the company is setting up a relief fund to help employees who are undergoing “significant hardships.”

Other benefits include expanded paid sick leave for employees diagnosed with COVID-19, extended work-from-home guidance through April 17, a 15-day Care.com benefit for child care assistance and a one-year subscription to the meditation app Headspace.

“We feel that by taking care of our employees, we are in turn helping take care of our customers, who are relying on us during this difficult period,” the statement reads. “These are unprecedented times and we feel it’s important that we do what we can to protect and support our workforce and community.”

