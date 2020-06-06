Who is Jim Walton?

Jim Walton turned 72 on Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

The youngest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton is among the richest men in the world and currently serves as the CEO and Chairman of Arvest Bank Group, Inc., according to Forbes.

According to the magazine's real-time net worth calculator, Walton is estimated to be worth $54.2 billion, making him the wealthiest of the Walton heirs.

10 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT WALMART, THE RETAILER THAT MADE $514.4B LAST YEAR

He is followed by his younger sister, Alice Walton, 70, who is estimated to be worth $54 billion and his older brother, Rob Walton, 75, who is estimated to be worth $53.8 billion, according to Forbes.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic downturn, the wealthiest people in the world only increased their wealth -- including the three wealthiest Walton heirs, according to a recent report from Forbes.

Jim, Alice and Rob each increased their wealth by $3.6 billion since the stock market hit a low because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 23, Forbes reported.

HOW MUCH IS THE WALTON FAMILY WORTH?

Together, the Walton family is the richest family in the U.S. and the richest non-royal family in the world. Aside from the three wealthiest heirs, there are four other Walton heirs who also have billions of dollars -- just not as much as Jim, Alice and Rob.

Jim has remained the richest in the clan because of his 44 percent stake in Arvest Bank, an Arkansas-based company with branches in Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That's in spite of the fact that he donated $1.2 billion worth of Walmart's shares last year, joining the ranks of other business leaders, including Warren Buffett, who pledged to donate their money to charity.

Jim joined Walmart's board in 2005, but stepped down in 2016, giving his seat to his son Steuart, according to Forbes.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 121.56 -0.55 -0.45%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS