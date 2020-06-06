Expand / Collapse search
Who is Jim Walton?

Jim Walton, youngest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, is estimated to be worth $54.2 billion

Jim Walton turned 72 on Sunday.

The youngest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton is among the richest men in the world and currently serves as the CEO and Chairman of Arvest Bank Group, Inc., according to Forbes.

According to the magazine's real-time net worth calculator, Walton is estimated to be worth $54.2 billion, making him the wealthiest of the Walton heirs.

He is followed by his younger sister, Alice Walton, 70, who is estimated to be worth $54 billion and his older brother, Rob Walton, 75, who is estimated to be worth $53.8 billion, according to Forbes.

Jim Walton is estimated to be worth $54.2 billion, according to Forbes. (Getty Images)

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic downturn, the wealthiest people in the world only increased their wealth -- including the three wealthiest Walton heirs, according to a recent report from Forbes.

Jim, Alice and Rob each increased their wealth by $3.6 billion since the stock market hit a low because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 23, Forbes reported.

Together, the Walton family is the richest family in the U.S. and the richest non-royal family in the world. Aside from the three wealthiest heirs, there are four other Walton heirs who also have billions of dollars -- just not as much as Jim, Alice and Rob.

Jim Walton, Alice Walton, Jim's wife Lynne McNabb Walton, Rob Walton's wife Melani Lowman Walton and Rob Walton are pictured, from left to right, at a shareholder meeting in 2018. (Photo by Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images)

Jim has remained the richest in the clan because of his 44 percent stake in Arvest Bank, an Arkansas-based company with branches in Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

That's in spite of the fact that he donated $1.2 billion worth of Walmart's shares last year, joining the ranks of other business leaders, including Warren Buffett, who pledged to donate their money to charity.

Jim joined Walmart's board in 2005, but stepped down in 2016, giving his seat to his son Steuart, according to Forbes.

