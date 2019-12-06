When is it time to leave your job? This CEO says it's when they won't do this

One of the biggest issues facing the labor market right now is the job skill divide, Cornerstone OnDemand founder and CEO Adam Miller told FOX Business' Liz Claman on Friday.

However, Miller said if your company isn't willing to train you on those skills, "you should maybe find a different company to work for" since the current labor market is tight.

"The employees that don't have skills, which is the bulk of the labor force today, are the ones that are getting very little incremental growth in compensation," Miller said on "The Claman Countdown."

Miller said the employees who have the skills are seeing "tremendous increases in compensation and lots of career progression."

"We're seeing a dramatic difference between employees that have skills and employees that don't," Miller said.

But if you're determined to stay at your company, then, according to Miller, you have to learn the skills no matter what.

"The reality is, the skills you're going to need for your job over the next five years are very different than the skills you needed for the last 10, 20 or even 30 years," Miller said.

Miller said one industry that is clamoring for new talent is technology.

"There are technology jobs now in every industry because technology is disrupting every single industry," Miller said. "But, it's not limited to software development jobs, which is what people often talk about. It's people that are comfortable with technology, people that understand analytics."

He said people interested in pursuing a career in technology might not have to code a machine but should be able to analyze data.

Miller also said health care is a "very rapidly growing sector."

