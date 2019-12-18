The 20 wealthiest counties in the U.S., including these Washington, DC suburbs: report
The two main counties where Silicon Valley is located only took third and sixth place
It turns out that the richest counties in the U.S. are just outside of Washington, D.C.
Nine of the 20 richest counties are suburbs of the nation’s capital in Virginia and Maryland, DailyMail.com reported, citing data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
In contrast, four of the 20 richest counties are in California near Silicon Valley, according to the website.
The two richest counties are, Loudon County and Falls Church City in Virginia, which are just outside Washington's city limits. They have average household incomes of $140,382 and $137,551 respectively.
Meanwhile, Santa Clara County and San Mateo County, California, which are the counties in Silicon Valley, have average household incomes of $125,933 and $122,930 respectively.
Here are the 20 richest counties in the U.S. and the average household incomes of each, according to DailyMail.com’s report.