The 20 wealthiest counties in the U.S., including these Washington, DC suburbs: report

It turns out that the richest counties in the U.S. are just outside of Washington, D.C.

Nine of the 20 richest counties are suburbs of the nation’s capital in Virginia and Maryland, DailyMail.com reported, citing data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

In contrast, four of the 20 richest counties are in California near Silicon Valley, according to the website.

The two richest counties are, Loudon County and Falls Church City in Virginia, which are just outside Washington's city limits. They have average household incomes of $140,382 and $137,551 respectively.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara County and San Mateo County, California, which are the counties in Silicon Valley, have average household incomes of $125,933 and $122,930 respectively.

Here are the 20 richest counties in the U.S. and the average household incomes of each, according to DailyMail.com’s report.

20. Prince William County, Virginia — $106,200

19. Calverty County, Virginia — $106,270

18. Montgomery County, Maryland — $107,758

17. Stafford County, Virginia — $108,421

16. San Francisco County, California — $110,601

15. Hunterdon County, New Jersey — $112,396

14. Morris County, New Jersey — $112,396

13. Nassau County, New York — $115,301

12. Williamson County, Tennessee — $115,930

11. Howard County, Maryland — $116,719

10. Somerset County, New Jersey — $119,731

9. Douglas County, Colorado — $120,670

8. Arlington County, Virginia — $120,950

7. Fairfax County, Virginia — $122,035

6. San Mateo County, California — $122,930

5. Marin County, California — $122,933

4. Los Alamos County, New Mexico — $124,947

3. Santa Clara County, California — $125,933

2. Falls Church City, Virginia — $137,551

1. Loudoun County, Virginia — $140,382

