Warren’s plans make it impossible for her to get elected: Andy Puzder

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is slipping in the polls because Americans don’t agree with any of her plans, according to former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder.

Her policies will make her lose the 2020 presidential election, he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

“I think probably, a lot of people actually read these plans that she's been coming out with -- she has a plan for everything," he said Tuesday. "Unfortunately, all of her plans end up hurting the very people she claims she's trying to help, hurting the economy, discouraging growth and really making it impossible for her to get elected.”

His comments come on the heels of the latest Fox News poll that revealed Joe Biden leads the Democratic race with 30 percent of support among Democratic primary voters, followed by Bernie Sanders at 20 percent and Warren at 13 percent – down from a high of 22 percent in October.

Puzder also said Warren’s resistance to take large corporations and big money private and revitalize them is “ridiculous.”

Private equity not only helps struggling companies become more productive, he said, but it’s also a big factor in respect to pension funds, which have about $150 billion invested in private equity.

“If her proposals took effect, pension funds for teachers, firemen, policemen would lose $3.6 billion a year in income, which means that all of those pensions would be a threat,” he explained.

