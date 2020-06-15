Warren to host big-dollar fundraiser for Biden

Elizabeth Warren, whose rejection of big-dollar fundraisers was a keystone of her Democratic presidential campaign, has reportedly agreed to hold one of those traditional events for former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Massachusetts senator is slated to host such a fundraiser for Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, on Monday, tapping the network of high-dollar donors she's amassed over the years, according to The New York Times, citing three people with knowledge of the plan who spoke under the condition of anonymity.

Biden's campaign and Warren's press office did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Warren, who branded herself as a progressive fighter with a slew of plans to fix a broken and corrupt system, is ideologically to the left of Biden, but is still on his short-list of potential vice president contenders.

She championed a wealth tax, stricter anti-trust laws, tougher regulation of Wall Street and Medicare-for-all. But in recent months, she's inched closer in line with Biden's own philosophy, including backing his proposal to expand the Affordable Care Act.

"I think right now people want to see improvements in our health care system, and that means strengthening the Affordable Care Act," she said recently at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics. She said she still wants to get to a single-payer system one day.

During her presidential run, she promised to not court rich donors and frequently accused her competition of "selling access to ... millionaires and billionaires."

In March, Biden vowed to pick a female running mate. But after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police office knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, pressure has grown for Biden to put a woman of color on the ticket.

Possible candidates include Sen. Kamala Harris, another opponent of Biden's during the Democratic primary, and Susan Rice, former President Obama's national security adviser.

