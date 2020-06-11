Trump to resume in-person fundraisers at big-dollar dinner in Dallas

President Trump will resume in-person fundraisers on Thursday evening during a big-dollar dinner in Dallas, officially bringing to an end his reelection campaign’s moratorium on traditional political events during the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

About 12 couples will pay at least $580,600 to attend the Dallas event, according to an invitation to the event seen by Politico. Trump is slated to attend a meeting on race relations and policing before the fundraiser.

Over the past two weeks, the U.S. has been gripped by angry and sometimes violent protests since George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for at least eight minutes.

BIDEN FUNDRAISING SPIKES AMID GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

A new national poll released by Gallup found that Trump’s approval rating has dropped to 39 percent amid the civil unrest. Trump's latest job approval rating fell among all party groups, the poll found. A recent Fox News poll found that Trump trailed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Ohio, Wisconsin and Arizona, battleground states that he carried in 2016.

After the Dallas event, Trump will go to his luxury golf club in Bedminster, N.J. for another fundraising event. Politico reported that 25 people will pay $250,000 for a table at Bedminster. He also expects to hold rallies in Florida, Arizona and North Carolina in the coming weeks, Politico reported.

BIDEN USES GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS TO MAKE CASE AGAINST TRUMP

The White House Medical Unit and Secret Service will determine who can attend the events. All of the attendees will be tested for COViD-19 on the day of the event and must pass a temperature screening, as well as fill out a health questionnaire. Trump Victory will cover the costs of the testing, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The outbreak of the virus in mid-March upended American life in almost every corner of the country, including bringing large-scale 2020 presidential campaigns to a halt and forcing a shift in how candidates typically raise money ahead of the expensive and grueling months to the November general election.

BUSINESSES DAMAGED BY LOOTING COULD BE HELPED BY LEFTOVER PPP CASH IN NEW PROPOSAL

Trump, like Biden, shifted toward virtual fundraisers and email campaigns to bring in money.

Although states are starting to gradually reopen their economies, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country remains elevated and the number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits is close to 21 million, according to new Labor Department data released Thursday.

Biden's campaign nearly closed the fundraising gap with Trump and the Republican National Committee in April. Biden and the DNC raised a combined $60.5 million, while Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $61.7 million, Federal Election Committee records show.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS