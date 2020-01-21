Warren slams Bloomberg over 45-day financial disclosure extension

Elizabeth Warren took aim at Michael Bloomberg over the 45-day extension he received for filing a personal financial disclosure report with the Federal Election Committee, saying voters will not know whether her fellow Democratic presidential candidate has a “serious conflict of interest” until after the March 3 primaries, which are the centerpiece of his campaign.

"If he has entanglements with China, serious conflicts of interest, business interests in other parts of the world or with other corporations, when do we get to know about that?” Warren said in Des Moines on Sunday. “Not until after Super Tuesday. That is not how democracy is supposed to work, and we need to shut that down."

Although the disclosure was originally due on Dec. 21, Bloomberg received a previous extension until Feb. 4. He now has until March 20, meaning that voters in the 14 states cast their ballot on Super Tuesday will not have access to details about his assets and income. Already, Bloomberg has surpassed $200 million in spending on 2020 ads, a large swath of which are being aired in Super Tuesday states. In a recent New York Times report, Bloomberg did not rule out the possibility that he’ll spend $1 billion on the election.

Bloomberg is not participating in the Iowa caucuses and won't be on the ballots of other early-voting states, including New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, instead concentrating his vast, $60 billion fortune on states that vote on March 3, when a whopping 1,357 Democratic delegates will be awarded.

In postponing the personal financial disclosure, Bloomberg’s campaign cited the “complexity of his holdings and the need to obtain certain information from third parties.”

In April, Warren released her tax returns dating back to 2008; days later, Sen. Bernie Sanders released a decade’s worth of his own tax returns.

Since Bloomberg entered the race in November, Warren -- who previously shied away from directly attacking her rivals -- has frequently sparred with the former New York City mayor, accusing him of trying to buy the election. On Sunday, she jokingly suggested that he’d jumped into the race because of her vow to impose a wealth tax if she wins in November.

"You may have heard there are some billionaires who don't like this plan," Warren said at the town hall. "Some have cried ... Others ran for president, figured it was cheaper than paying a wealth tax."

The Massachusetts senator has also attacked Bloomberg over his past comments on women, demanding that he release the women who have accused him of sexist comments from non-disclosure agreements.

“I think NDAs are a way for people to hide bad things they’ve done, and I think that women should be able to speak,” Warren said in December. “They need to be released from the NDAs.”

But on Monday, Bloomberg -- who has embraced the rivalry -- doubled down on the NDAs, and said it wasn’t up to him whether the legal agreements could be broken, but that he’s “encouraged women who work for us to go out and speak out about what they think is right or wrong.”

“[Warren’s] got nothing else to talk about,” Bloomberg said. “Come on.”