Walmart’s best deals on Christmas Day – don’t miss out

Even though Walmart stores aren’t open today, the company is offering numerous online bargains. Check out some of the best deals Walmart.com saved for Christmas Day.

XBOX ONE BUNDLE

The Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle includes downloads of popular games, like "Minecraft" and "Fornite Battle Royale." The bundle is available for $150.

SMART TOOTHBRUSH

New year, new habits. The Oral-B 6000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush is on sale for $100, which is regularly $160.

BIG SCEPTRE TV

Been meaning to get a new TV? The Sceptre 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV is selling for $210 less than usual.

EVEN BIGGER SCEPTRE TV

If you really want to commit to a TV, go for the Sceptre 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR LED TV. Walmart is selling it for $350. It regularly sells for $900.

MULTI-USE BLENDER

The Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender may be a great way to update your kitchen in 2020 – it’s more than 50 percent off today.

HP LAPTOP

It’s a good time to get a new laptop for a loved one (or yourself). The HP 14″ Laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4GB SDRAM, 128GB SSD is on sale for $300.

ELECTRIC SHAVER

The Braun Series 7 7865cc Men’s Electric Foil Shaver is available for $175, compared to the usual $230.

AIR FRYER

The Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Air Fryer has a touch screen and technology that aims to make faster, healthier meals. It’s available for $20 less than its regular price.

AIRPODS

The Apple AirPods, which come with the case, are available for $139 – $20 less than usual.

ROOMBA

Clean up from your holiday party with this iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum, which is selling at $197 today, compared to its usual $330 price.

