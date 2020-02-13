Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Walmart

Walmart shuts down Jet black personal shopping service

'Our technology will be rolling into Walmart to power its conversational commerce capabilities,' the service said

By FOXBusiness
close
Former Walmart U.S. CEO Bill Simon shares his insights on the delayed Iowa caucus results. video

Former Walmart CEO: Iowa is ‘blowing it’ with caucus result delays

Former Walmart U.S. CEO Bill Simon shares his insights on the delayed Iowa caucus results.

Walmart's personal shopping and delivery unit, Jet black, is shutting down its operations, the New York City-based service has announced on its website.

Continue Reading Below

The unprofitable smartphone app service will be unavailable to customers starting on Feb. 21, and customers' $50 monthly subscriptions will be returned, the company said in its announcement.

JENNIFER LOPEZ PROMOTES WALMART FROZEN MEALS

"Our technology will be rolling into Walmart to power its conversational commerce capabilities and build new experiences for customers," Jet black's post reads.

Nearly 300 of Jet black's 350 employees will be let go while some who work on the design and technology team will join Walmart's wider customer organization team, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We are looking forward to our next chapter, and to the opportunity to serve you again in the future," the post says.

Walmart discussed potential investment in the service last year with Microsoft and a number of venture-capital firms, the Journal reported, but it eventually lost too much money.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Jet black customers paid $600 per year to have anything except fresh food --- from any store --- picked up and delivered via text requests. The company had less than a thousand customers as of 2019 and was losing about $15,000 per member annually as of summer 2109, the Journal reported.