Walmart steps up coronavirus cleaning after two workers die

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Retail giant Walmart will make changes including hiring a third-party company to keep its stores sanitized after the coronavirus deaths of two Illinois employees, 51-year-old Wando Evans and 48-year-old Phillip Thomas, USA Today reported.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of two associates at our Evergreen Park store, and we are mourning along with their families," Walmart said in a statement to USA TODAY.

WHO IS FIRED AMAZON EMPLOYEE CHRIS SMALLS?

The store where Evans and Thomas worked had recently passed a health department inspection, Walmart told USA Today. It's unknown whether they contracted the virus at work.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 119.48 +0.83 +0.70%

Walmart announced Friday that it will limit the number of customers who can be inside the store at one time to roughly 20% of the store's capacity. Customers will be admitted one-by-one from a line formed at single-entry door. Additionally, Walmart is implementing a one-way movement policy in its aisles, which will be marked.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE