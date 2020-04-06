Expand / Collapse search
Walmart

Walmart steps up coronavirus cleaning after two workers die

It's unknown whether the employees contracted the virus at work

By FOXBusiness
President Trump says he gave Walmart a large order for gowns and other medical supplies that will be delivered to health care workers and others on the frontlines during the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump talks to Walmart about PPE orders

President Trump says he gave Walmart a large order for gowns and other medical supplies that will be delivered to health care workers and others on the frontlines during the coronavirus outbreak.

Retail giant Walmart will make changes including hiring a third-party company to keep its stores sanitized after the coronavirus deaths of two Illinois employees, 51-year-old Wando Evans and 48-year-old Phillip Thomas, USA Today reported.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of two associates at our Evergreen Park store, and we are mourning along with their families," Walmart said in a statement to USA TODAY.

A security guard directs customers to enter the Walmart Supercenter Sunday in Miami. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

The store where Evans and Thomas worked had recently passed a health department inspection, Walmart told USA Today. It's unknown whether they contracted the virus at work.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WMTWALMART INC.119.48+0.83+0.70%

Walmart announced Friday that it will limit the number of customers who can be inside the store at one time to roughly 20% of the store's capacity. Customers will be admitted one-by-one from a line formed at single-entry door. Additionally, Walmart is implementing a one-way movement policy in its aisles, which will be marked.

