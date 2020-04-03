Walmart expands coronavirus precautions, to limit store capacity

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Retail giant Walmart on Friday announced a new policy aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus at its stores across the country.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 119.48 +0.83 +0.70%

The retailer will limit the number of customers who can be inside the store at one time, it said in a press release, to roughly 20 percent of the store’s capacity. Customers will be admitted one-by-one from a line formed at single-entry door.

CORONAVIRUS LEADS TARGET TO SUPPLY ALL EMPLOYEES WITH MASKS, GLOVES FOR WORK

Once the store reaches capacity, associates will follow a one person in-one person out method.

NEW YORKERS FLEEING CORONAVIRUS HOTSPOT NEED TO SELF-ISOLATE, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

Additionally, Walmart is implementing a one-way movement policy in its aisles, which will be marked.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“We always want people to feel welcome at Walmart, and we know that in ordinary times a store is a gathering place for members of a community to connect and socialize,” the company said in a press release. “We look forward to the time when that is again the case; however, we now want to prioritize health and safety by encouraging customers to do their shopping at a distance from others, then head home.”

CORONAVIRUS PROMPTS TRUCKERS TO ASK TRUMP FOR HELP AS CHALLENGES MOUNT, DEMAND CLIMBS

The new policies will go into effect Saturday.

Walmart also asked patrons to bring the least amount of family members with them as possible and practice social distancing while waiting in lines.

As of Friday evening, the U.S. had more than 270,470 confirmed cases, including nearly 103,000 in New York State.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE