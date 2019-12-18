Varney: Trump will be unleashed against Democrats in post-impeachment speech

As the Democrats seem poised to take down the president and the country, Trump will make a forceful case for four more years at his upcoming rally, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“The president is mad as hell about impeachment. He sent a letter to Speaker Pelosi. It is strongly worded. It is blistering, angry [and] scathing,” Varney said.

In the letter, Trump described the impeachment push as a “terrible thing,” suggesting it is an “illegal, partisan, attempted coup,” Varney said.

While the words in Trump’s letter may be strong, Varney suggested Americans who are bored with impeachment should wait until his rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.

“His base—thousands of them—will be there. He won’t hold back, nor should he. The Democrats were out to get him from day one of his presidency. Why should he hold back now?” Varney asked.

The speech will kick off the post-impeachment Trump campaign, Varney said. The left, he said, is going to be forced to carry impeachment through to the election and Trump “is not going to let them off easy.”

Democrats will frame the election campaign for 2020, touting impeachment as their defense of civilization and they will strong-arm any who waver to pass their partisan vote before Christmas, Varney argued.

“They’ve trashed the presidency and tonight, the president will respond. He will be unleashed. Just as the Democrats bring America and the president down, the president will make a forceful case for four more years. If you were bored with those impeachment hearings, tonight’s rally is must-see T.V.,” Varney concluded.

