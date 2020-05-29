Varney: How Trump can hold China accountable

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues President Trump is not happy with China’s recent behavior amid coronavirus and rising tensions in Hong Kong, as the conversation around accountability heightens.

“We're about to hear from the president,” he said. “He's ‘not happy’ with China. The Hong Kong crackdown, lying about the virus, stealing our science. He's really ‘not happy.’ What can he do?”

Varney said there are several options in holding China accountable including new tariffs, offering financial incentives to remove American companies from China, ending special trading status with Hong Kong and targeting college students with Chinese military ties.

“That appears to be happening already,” he said. “Maybe there are other options. We'll find out soon. But clearly the world's two largest economies are on the brink of another clash and that means trouble for everyone.”

Varney said what he’s looking for is the market’s reaction as a response to Hong Kong’s freedom being “trampled” on.

“I don't think it will be popular because no freedom means less trade and less profit,” he said.

"Punitive" tariffs won’t be popular either, Varney said, for the same reasons, but holding China accountable might be worth it in the long run.

“I do think that making China accountable will be popular in the long term, especially if money and jobs return,” he said. “When hardline communists are allowed to run rough-shod across the globe, democracy takes a hit and so does capitalism. Wall Street doesn't care much for communist China.”

