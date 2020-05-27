Varney: Slow coronavirus reopening will cause ‘hobbled’ economic recovery

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that Democratic states are “dragging their feet” when it comes to reopening amid coronavirus, and it could have a huge impact on economic recovery.

Varney said 100 million people, about one-third of the population, are still locked down in states like California, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan and New Jersey.

“If the heavily populated, Democrat-run states drag their feet about opening up, the country's economic recovery will be hobbled,” he said. “There has been some loosening up but these blue states are way behind the red states. Why?”

State governors say it’s for safety in protecting the vulnerable and avoiding a second wave, but Varney said these Democratic leaders may be acting on political motive.

“This suggests those Democrat governors don't want a quick recovery for the economy because it would help President Trump's re-election,” he said. “Now that’s a nasty allegation: holding back the whole country, prolonging the pain, so Trump doesn't win.”

But Varney said the argument “gained strength” when Obama’s top economist Jason Furman said, “we are about to see the best economic data this country has ever seen!"

This stunned Obama and Biden staffers, Varney said, as Furman pointed out that the economy and employment will see a big boost once people get back to work, right before the election.

“No wonder Democrats are worried,” he said. “Joe is already in trouble on any number of fronts. If he loses the economy debate, his chances of winning are slim indeed. So, is that why the blue-state Democrats are keeping the lockdown in place for as long as possible? Given the vicious nature of politics these days, it’s not out of the question.”

Varney said the other side of the story argues that Republican states are reopening rather quickly and “downplaying” safety to boost the economy and ensure Trump is re-elected.

“Here's where I stand: open up fast, all across the country,” he said. “Because the pain of lockdown is terrible. It’s a human tragedy and an economic disaster. Forget party politics, opening up is in the national interest."