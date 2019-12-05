White House blasts Pelosi for advancing impeachment instead of USMCA

The White House accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of ignoring the will of the American people by announcing a vote on impeachment rather than the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Continue Reading Below

Pelosi did not mention the USMCA during her 20-minute weekly press conference in Washington Thursday. She did ask Democratic committee chairmen to move forward with impeaching President Trump.

"At this morning’s press conference, Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have finally announced a vote on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that would immediately help America’s farmers, ranchers, businesses, and workers; or outlined a plan to work with the President to lower prescription drug prices; or addressed our Nation's infrastructure," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

STOCKS LITTLE CHANGED AS PELOSI SAYS HOUSE WILL FORGE AHEAD WITH IMPEACHMENT

"Instead, Speaker Pelosi did exactly what she always does – ignore the needs of the American people and advance her selfish political desires," Grisham said."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The statement comes as progress in the U.S. has run into opposition in Mexico, which is pushing back on labor enforcement changes being pushed by House Democrats.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS