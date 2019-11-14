Expand / Collapse search
Varney slams Democrats over abuse of impeachment: This will carry into future presidencies

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Stuart Varney on the harm of impeachment on the future of politics.video

Varney: Nancy Pelosi, Congress has an impeachment problem

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney sounded off on Democrats over the impeachment inquiry during his "My Take" on Thursday and he argued that future presidents will have to worry about abuse.

“The Democrats are using the impeachment club to beat up a president they just don't like in their unbridled hatred of this president -- the power to impeach is being abused,” he said.

The witnesses allowed by Chairman Adam Schiff, Varney said, have already been interviewed in secret. And he hasn’t allowed most of the witnesses requested by Republicans to testify.

According to Varney, you won’t hear from the “whistleblower” or from Hunter Biden, even though they are at the center of the Ukraine call.

“It is a show trial, demonstrably unfair,” he said. “Thank heaven it’s boring.”

But Varney says this “boredom” is bad news for Democrats.

“They've got a tough job trying to fire up the public with this,” he said. “Hour after hour, day after day. Endless legalisms about obscure officials you've never heard of and Ukrainian names you can't pronounce.”

Varney asked about the 31 house Democrats who won their seats in Trump leaning districts.

“Are they going to tell their constituents, ‘Oh, that phone call! Just too much. He's got to go!’?” he said. “I think they've got a problem.”

Varney also thinks Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a problem.

“She launched this thing under pressure from the left,” he said. “She'd better get the 217 votes she needs, and even if she does, it will still be a totally partisan deal.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill. Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Because of what Speaker Pelosi has done, Varney said, future presidents will have to worry about political attacks with “secret hearings and anonymous accusers.”

“This is the abuse of impeachment,” he said. “And it is wrong.”