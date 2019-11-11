Varney: Democrats face a split in their party and the chasm is widening

Just one year ago, Democrats had re-taken the House of Representatives.

Continue Reading Below

Now, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney said they are “at each other’s throats.”

Billionaire businessman and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, 77, announced plans to file paperwork to enter the 2020 Alabama presidential primary as a Democrat, FOX Business reported.

“Michael Bloomberg entered the 2020 race Friday, and by Saturday morning, the Democrat 'civil war' was in full swing!” Varney said Monday morning.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG RECONSIDERS 2020 PRESIDENTIAL RUN

The left, he argued, is outraged by a billionaire entering an election that was supposed to put the workers front and center.

Varney said the chasm between the socialists who now run the party and everyone else is growing wider.

WARREN PARTS WITH SANDERS ON WHETHER BILLIONAIRES SHOULD EXIST

Sen. Bernie Sanders is “just plain angry” over Bloomberg’s apparent candidacy, Varney said.

“[Sanders] would abolish billionaires, now a $52-billion man is coming right at him,” Varney said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren responded to Bloomberg’s run with theatrics, Varney noted.

Varney argues the result of this is a clear split in the Democratic Party with one side demonizing the rich and the other defending the rich for the economy’s sake.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“The split gets worse," Varney said. "Bloomberg will not contest the early primaries. That means the other candidates will be forced to spend millions in Iowa, New Hampshire, and elsewhere while Bloomberg sits on his billions."

It is possible Bloomberg will not qualify for the Nov. 20 debate either and so he might be watching his potential opponents “tear each other apart.”

VARNEY: SOMEONE TELL COASTAL ELITES 'FLY-OVER' COUNTRY IS HEART OF ELECTORAL COLLEGE

Varney added this is happening without mention of impeachment, which presents the party with another split.

“It’s an ideological split, it’s a strategic split, and neither is going away,” Varney concluded.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS