2020 Campaign

Varney: Democrats face a split in their party and the chasm is widening

The Democratic Party faces a major split as Michael Bloomberg seems poised to join the fray.

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Stuart Varney on how Democratic presidential candidates are reacting to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg potentially entering the 2020 race.video

Varney: Democrats outraged by Bloomberg entering 2020 race

FOX Business' Stuart Varney on how Democratic presidential candidates are reacting to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg potentially entering the 2020 race.

Just one year ago, Democrats had re-taken the House of Representatives.

Now, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney said they are “at each other’s throats.”

Billionaire businessman and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, 77, announced plans to file paperwork to enter the 2020 Alabama presidential primary as a Democrat, FOX Business reported.

“Michael Bloomberg entered the 2020 race Friday, and by Saturday morning, the Democrat 'civil war' was in full swing!” Varney said Monday morning.

In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, potential Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to workers during a tour of the WH Bagshaw Company (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

The left, he argued, is outraged by a billionaire entering an election that was supposed to put the workers front and center.

Varney said the chasm between the socialists who now run the party and everyone else is growing wider.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is “just plain angry” over Bloomberg’s apparent candidacy, Varney said.

“[Sanders] would abolish billionaires, now a $52-billion man is coming right at him,” Varney said.

From left, Democratic presidential candidates on stage for before a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times at Otterbein University. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren responded to Bloomberg’s run with theatrics, Varney noted.

Varney argues the result of this is a clear split in the Democratic Party with one side demonizing the rich and the other defending the rich for the economy’s sake.

“The split gets worse," Varney said. "Bloomberg will not contest the early primaries. That means the other candidates will be forced to spend millions in Iowa, New Hampshire, and elsewhere while Bloomberg sits on his billions."

It is possible Bloomberg will not qualify for the Nov. 20 debate either and so he might be watching his potential opponents “tear each other apart.”

Varney added this is happening without mention of impeachment, which presents the party with another split.

“It’s an ideological split, it’s a strategic split, and neither is going away,” Varney concluded.

