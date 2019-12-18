Varney: Don’t let the socialists ruin dynamic, capitalist America

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” breaks down Fox News’ latest poll disclosing that socialism is gaining traction, taking over the Democrat Party.

In the December poll, 31 percent had a favorable opinion of socialism, up six points from February 2019, while 53 percent had an unfavorable opinion, down six points.

“Socialism is gaining ground,” Varney said. “Incredible!”

Growing up in socialist England, Varney said he developed his “strong dislike” for socialism.

“I believe it ruined the country of my birth,” he said. “The government ran everything and ran it badly.”

“I can only conclude that those who now support it have no clue what it’s really like to live in a socialist society.” - Stuart Varney, FOX Business

On the contrary, Varney said we are now enjoying Trump’s prosperous economy under capitalist policies. Otherwise, we’d be in a “serious recession” under the policies of Senator Warren or Sanders, he said.

Varney said Warren's policy would require big companies to ask for the government’s permission first before doing business.

“She wants the government to confiscate your money if she thinks you've got too much,” he said. “Draconian ideas which would have a draconian, negative impact on us all.”

Bernie Sanders’ Green New Deal – his campaign to end fossil fuels and increase taxes – is “green socialism,” Varney said.

How is it possible that these policies have taken over the Democrat Party?

Varney said he’s seen this all before when the left took over British politics in the 1970s.

“They did it with class warfare,” he said. “They played the jealousy card. They played the fairness card: ‘You've got more money than me. That’s not fair. We're taking it off you.’”

Varney said the same is currently happening in America, as socialists bring up income inequality “at every turn” and spread the message that we’ll all be better off by taking money from the rich.

“That’s the big lie,” he said. “Legalized theft does not help anyone. It just sends your society into a tail-spin.”

Varney said he does not predict Warren or Sanders will be nominated by Democrats as their presidential candidate.

“I don't think they'll jump entirely into the socialist fire,” he said. “But I would like to see their ideas rejected. This country is a beacon of capitalist dynamism and prosperity: don't let the socialists ruin it.”