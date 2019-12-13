Varney on UK election: Boris Johnson’s win is a Trump win too

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” discussed the “very clear” winners and losers in the U.K election and America.

“The British vote has impact on both sides of the Atlantic,” he said. “Overall, I think it was a terrific result, wildly positive for anyone who values liberty and freedom.”

Boris Johnson celebrated a big win for capitalists last night after winning the U.K election in a “landslide victory.” Varney said Johnson will now carry on with Brexit and remove the British from socialist Europe.

Varney said President Trump “strongly” supported Johnson, clearly wanting him to win and promising a big trade deal.

“Boris' win is, indirectly, a Trump win,” he said. “Boris, Trump, trade, sovereignty! Big wins.”

“Socialism lost last night. Not just in Britain, but in America too.” - FOX Business' Stuart Varney

In opposition, Varney said Johnson’s opponent, Jeremy Corbyn, went down in a “crashing defeat.”

Much like Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Varney said Corbyn took his party “way out left.” So, indirectly, he said, this is their loss too.

“They are fellow travelers, pushing the same extreme socialist views,” he said. “Corbyn's utter failure is the writing on the wall for socialism here.”

As the people of Britain took to the polls, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-NY), supported and “seemed to endorse” Corbyn on Twitter, Varney said. She posted tweets about, “the hoarding of wealth by the few" and "at the cost of people's lives."

“That’s the income inequality theme,” he said. “So beloved by the left, over here and over there. At the very least, AOC has suffered a ‘setback.’”

Varney said he “must confess to being delighted” since he's watched politics in his birth country come full circle.

In the 70’s, Varney said, Britain was fully run by a socialist economy, and it was collapsing. That’s when he came to America and discovered the “virtues of capitalism and freedom.”

“To see the country of my birth thoroughly rejecting the failed policies of the past, and to see that message resonating here, well, that is a wonderful thing,” he said.

