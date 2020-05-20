Varney: It's time to open the economy, set people free

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues coronavirus has created a political divide between what is right for America and its people.

Varney said Democrats believe returning to work too quickly will cost lives while Republicans believe in getting back to work as soon and as safe as possible.

“That’s a political divide,” he said. “It goes to the heart of how America recovers… To the left, the argument is: send 'em back to work, and you've got ‘blood on your hands.’ It is grossly unfair.”

Now it’s getting personal, Varney said, as Sen. Sherrod Brown asked Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin how many people should give their lives to “raise the GDP.”

“Sen. Brown knows we can never get back to work with zero risk,” he said. “So what level of risk is acceptable? He's not saying. He's just cynically criticizing.”

Varney said Brown hasn’t said anything about the “enormous personal cost” of staying locked down which includes mental health concerns and an increase in suicide.

“It’s killing people too!” he said.

What Brown wants is what Speaker Pelosi wants, Varney said – give people more money to stay home and delay economic recovery.

“And don't limit an employers' liability, oh no,” he said. “The trial lawyers are joined at the hip to Democrats. They are already lining up the lawsuits, ‘You exposed my client to risk!’ Pay up.”

Varney said Democrats are “exploiting” coronavirus for “purely political” reasons since they believe it’s a method to removing Trump from office.

“They have little interest in getting the economy back on track, especially with an election coming,” he said. “And that’s what the congressional clash revealed. The left wants to slow down the recovery so they win in November. Steven Mnuchin wants to open the economy before the virus kills it.”

“My opinion: Open the economy. Minimize risk. Set people free,” he said. “It’s time.”