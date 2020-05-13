Varney: Pelosi’s $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan is ‘vote buying’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is attempting to buy votes with her $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan.

“It’s called vote-buying,” he said. “Government handouts targeted at specific groups of voters.”

Varney said Pelosi proposed the plan with “deep humanity” and its design is intended to open the economy safely and quickly. The emergency plan would pay $600 a week extended into the summer, Varney said, offering $100 billion to pay rent, $75 billion for mortgage and more $1,200 stimulus checks.

“If you want to open the economy and get people back to work, you don't offer a big incentive to stay home, but that’s exactly what the Pelosi plan does,” he said. “Why go back to work?”

The plan also would repeal the SALT Act, which Varney said only the wealthy, living in high-tax states, would support.

“Talk about vote-buying: allowing a deduction for state and local taxes,” he said. "And that’s what Pelosi wants – direct support for the rich. And by the way, these days, the rich, the elites, vote Democrats.”

Varney questioned whether Pelosi has considered the social impact of keeping Americans at home, as domestic violence and increased alcohol and drug use have become a nationwide concern. Encouraging staying home, he said, keeps people “locked down in sometimes awful conditions.”

The plan also lacks liability protection for reopened businesses, Varney said, which poses concerns in protecting business owners.

“You can see this coming a mile off,” he said. “A business says come back to work and a lawyer sues saying, ‘you're putting my client under emotional duress.’ Or, ‘my client got the virus in the workplace: pay up.’ The Democrats have no interest in liability protection. The lawyers are some of their biggest financial supporters.”

Varney said Pelosi claims that the plan only deals with the effects of coronavirus, which bears the question: “If that’s the case, why does the postal service get a $25 billion bailout?”

“Thank heaven the Pelosi plan is going nowhere,” he said. “But it will be an issue in November. With trillions of dollars up for grabs, buying the votes of your supporters will never go out of style."